RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

