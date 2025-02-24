RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,860,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.