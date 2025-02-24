RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 908 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $112.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.