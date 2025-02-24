RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.23 on Monday. RTX has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

