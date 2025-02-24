RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Head-To-Head Review

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and RumbleOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78% RumbleOn -15.25% -122.45% -12.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RumbleOn shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 RumbleOn 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for TruBridge and RumbleOn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TruBridge presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 48.69%. RumbleOn has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given RumbleOn’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than TruBridge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruBridge and RumbleOn”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 1.24 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -6.91 RumbleOn $1.37 billion 0.10 -$215.50 million ($8.44) -0.47

TruBridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleOn. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleOn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleOn has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruBridge beats RumbleOn on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

