RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 222,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avista by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avista by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVA opened at $37.91 on Monday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.