RWC Asset Management LLP Has $32.48 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares during the period. Clearway Energy makes up 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $32,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 201,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.