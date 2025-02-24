RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 50,752 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,752 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KOS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

