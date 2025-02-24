Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $106.28 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

