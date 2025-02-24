Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

