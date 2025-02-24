Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

