Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

