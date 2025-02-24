Sen. Ron Wyden Sells Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on February 10th.

Senator Ron Wyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/22/2025.

NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $801.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.66.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Ron Wyden (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oregon. He assumed office on January 30, 1996. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Wyden (Democratic Party, Independent Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oregon. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022. In 2018, the Town Hall Project, which described itself as “a citizen powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives,” named Wyden town hall MVP for the second year in a row. According to OregonLive, Wyden held over 900 town hall meetings between 1996 and 2018. Wyden previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Wyden is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

