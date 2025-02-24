Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SHLS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

