Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,219,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 545,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Stories

