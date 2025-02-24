Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 4,053,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Company Profile
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
