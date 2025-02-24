Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.23.
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
