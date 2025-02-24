Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0703 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

