Sila Realty Trust (SILA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

