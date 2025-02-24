Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $270.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

