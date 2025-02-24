Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 24th

Venus Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Rigetti Computing, AltC Acquisition, D-Wave Quantum, PepGen, and MicroAlgo are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively low market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to a couple of billion dollars. These companies often offer higher growth potential but also come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 58,170,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,619,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 54,510,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,697,641. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $38.79. 13,961,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $6.51. 62,273,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,761,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

PepGen (PEPG)

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Shares of PEPG stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 105,868,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. PepGen has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEPG

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLGO traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. 52,456,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,583,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $509.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLGO

Recommended Stories