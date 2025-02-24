Snowflake (SNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $955.52 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNOW opened at $177.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,324 shares of company stock valued at $66,935,828. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

