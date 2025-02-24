SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 16,995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 12,008 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,455. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

