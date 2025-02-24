SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 44,212 shares.The stock last traded at $54.89 and had previously closed at $54.80.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $699.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

