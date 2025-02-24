Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

