Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $116.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

