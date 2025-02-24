StockNews.com Downgrades Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,352. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.