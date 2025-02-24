Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $126.07, but opened at $131.00. Sun Communities shares last traded at $132.10, with a volume of 294,178 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Baird R W cut shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 7.0 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.