Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,943,867. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.