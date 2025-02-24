T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.40 and last traded at $271.44, with a volume of 894010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

