Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 4,830 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 483,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,195. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

