Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CFO Scott A. Roe Sells 25,727 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,729. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

