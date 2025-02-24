TD Securities Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$137.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

ONEX traded up C$2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$107.83. 78,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Onex has a 1-year low of C$85.36 and a 1-year high of C$118.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

