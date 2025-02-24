Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $324.70 and last traded at $329.77. 34,700,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 74,176,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.57.

Tesla Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

