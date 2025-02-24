The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 113,917 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. 4,252,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. State Street Corp grew its position in RealReal by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 62.0% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

