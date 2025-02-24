The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.