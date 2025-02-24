The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

