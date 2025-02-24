Thomas (Tom) O’Leary Sells 1,219,369 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary sold 1,219,369 shares of Iluka Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.50 ($2.87), for a total value of A$5,487,160.50 ($3,495,006.69).

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Iluka Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

