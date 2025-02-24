Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 597,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 435,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

