Title: Intra-Cellular Therapies Reveals Year-End Unaudited Financials, Caplyta’s Remarkable Performance Key Highlight

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) recently submitted their Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provided essential updates about the company’s recent financial performance.

Get alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, a biopharmaceutical company, is primarily engaged in developing novel drugs targeted at central nervous system disorders. Their flagship product is Caplyta (lumateperone), which assists in treating schizophrenia in adults.

A significant insight from the 8-K filing is Intra-Cellular’s advance in net product sales from Caplyta — its primary income source. The company reported that since its launch last year, Caplyta’s sales trajectory has continued to impress, documenting strong quarter-over-quarter increments.

The company’s financial details for the year ending December 31 show that it started the year with an approximately $447 million cash equivalent, recording a drastic increase from the previous year’s $286 million. Alongside, the company’s operating expenses also saw an uptick due to increased spending on research and development and commercialization efforts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies continued to unveil crucial financial updates relating to its research and development (R&D) spend. Intra-Cellular affirmed its commitment to diving deeper into further drug development with a visible increase in R&D funding. The decision to bolster R&D spend comes from the company’s dedication to pioneer innovative treatment options for patients who have few or no other alternatives.

On another note, the end-of-year 8-K filing confirmed the departure of Mark Neumann, the company’s current Executive Vice President. Neumann will continue to serve until a suitable replacement is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition in the executive leadership.

Intra-Cellular therapies have provided an insightful overview of their activities with this recent SEC filing. The company’s ability to earn significant revenue, even amidst the ongoing global pandemic, augments well for their financial stability in the coming years.

Investors will undoubtedly monitor Intra-Cellular’s continued progress closely, particularly the company’s efforts to maximize Caplyta’s potent commercial potential and its ongoing advancement in developmental drug research.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Intra-Cellular Therapies’s 8K filing here.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories