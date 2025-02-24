Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Boeing, Analog Devices, Cadence Design Systems, Citigroup, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares or securities in companies that manufacture major defense supplies, weapons systems, and military hardware or provide defense services. These companies are primarily contracted by governmental entities, especially during times of conflict or geopolitical instability, hence, the performance of these stocks are heavily linked to governmental defense spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $181.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.32. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,089. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $266.08. 1,018,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.58. 2,945,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.79. The stock had a trading volume of 508,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Read More