Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $656.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $731.32 and a 200 day moving average of $770.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

