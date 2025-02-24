Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

ETHA stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

