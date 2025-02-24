Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $316.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.37 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.87.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

