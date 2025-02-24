TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $74.81. 378,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,133,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.