TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 133454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get TriMas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Stock Down 2.6 %

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $892.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.