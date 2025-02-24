TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 141,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 53,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
TriStar Gold Stock Up 33.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.98.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriStar Gold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.