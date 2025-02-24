Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 22,558 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.24 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

