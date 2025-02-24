uniQure (QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect uniQure to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on QURE

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.