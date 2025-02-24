uniQure (QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect uniQure to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.
uniQure Price Performance
uniQure stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on QURE
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.