United Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 699,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

